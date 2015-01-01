Details TotalHealth Editors

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the January 2017 issue of TotalHealth.

We welcome back Dallas Clouatre, PhD, who begins with "The Protein/Carbohydrate/Fat Diet Face-Off!" Sound advice for all of us who have listed dieting again at the top of our annual New Year's Resolutions. He discusses time of eating as well as the fiber and phytonutrients one eats.

In "Transformed Beyond Belief: Former Pescatarian Couple Breaks Through Chronic Health Barriers With The Power Of Leptin," Kat James updates on her continuing pioneer work with Leptin. Charles and Toby Geschwind are featured as James explains the impact of Leptin and the influence on the health of this couple in their seventies.

Charles Bens in "Co-Enzyme Q10—Prevents And Reverses Disease," brings CoQ10 to the forefront reminding us of the many health benefits for us. Read about the benefits and discuss with you doctor or healthcare provider.

In "Detox Through The Seasons," Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, winter, summer, fall and spring each have its own protocol. She believes detox should be included daily and is not just a seasonal event. Described in detail the steps are provided for you to make it easy to include in your daily routines.

Elson Haas, MD, presents "Ten Health Resolutions for 2017." Life Plan, Attitude and Personal Habits are several of the ten that are not normally on our list of resolutions. Check out his ten resolutions and see if yours agree or come close to Dr. Haas'. And consider adding one or two of his to your own list of 2017 resolutions.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Health Thru Education," her recipe for "Majado Verde (mashed green plantains)." All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents Part 1 of a four part series on "Cancer in Pets", many pet owners are seeking this information for their pets.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full January issue.

