July 2014 Features

Childhood Eczema

Brent Barlow, ND Red Wine And Resveratrol —Still Good For The Heart

Dallas Clouatre, PhD Allergies: An Integrated Approach

Elson M. Haas, MD Allergies And Fat

Brad King, MS, MFS Lung-Loving Strategies For Healthy Breathing

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD A Doctor’s Notebook: Healthy Travel—Before, During And After

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD Phosphatidylserine And Cognitive Function

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) Report On The 2014 Garlic Symposium

Carmia Borek, PhD Preparing Your Daughter For Her First Period

Shelli Wright Toxic Chemicals in Tampons

Alexandra Scranton, BA, MS Pet Care: Glandular Therapy

Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full July issue.