July 2014 Features


  1. Childhood Eczema
    Brent Barlow, ND
  2. Red Wine And Resveratrol —Still Good For The Heart
    Dallas Clouatre, PhD
  3. Allergies: An Integrated Approach
    Elson M. Haas, MD
  4. Allergies And Fat
    Brad King, MS, MFS
  5. Lung-Loving Strategies For Healthy Breathing
    Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
  6. A Doctor’s Notebook: Healthy Travel—Before, During And After
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
  7. Phosphatidylserine And Cognitive Function
    Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG)
  8. Report On The 2014 Garlic Symposium
    Carmia Borek, PhD
  9. Preparing Your Daughter For Her First Period
    Shelli Wright
  10. Toxic Chemicals in Tampons
    Alexandra Scranton, BA, MS
  11. Pet Care: Glandular Therapy
    Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full July issue.

TotalHealth editors

