Starting with James LaValle's Why Are We So Hungry? LaValle shares information on what researchers have discovered calories from sugar and carbs generate more health problems than physical inactivity, alcohol and smoking combined.

In Herbal Support for Recovery from Chemotherapy and Radiation Dallas Clouatre, PhD, explains how the body reacts to these treatments, and discusses the value of Chinese herbal medicines in helping the body recover.

How To Have a Healthy Smile For Expectant Moms from Flora Stay, DDS, explains the timing for dental care in the pregnancy cycle and the importance of dental care for the mother's long term health as well as the baby's health.

In Your Brain Does What While You're Sleeping? Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, gives the facts on your brain's activities during sleep and tells us why a good night's sleep is so important.

Brad King, MS, MFS, in Becoming Allergy-Free Through Nutrition alerts us to the connection between allergens and inflammation in various parts of the body being the usual end reaction to allergens. The problem results with excess inflammation in the body and inflammation is a leading cause of disease. He includes what to use to treat allergens.

Michael J. Breus, PhD, in Warning: Your Light Bulb Could Be Giving You Insomnia! reports that scientists have discovered that a light-sensitive layer of the eye, which is different from the part that allows us to see, sends signals to the body that affect rhythms of wakefulness and sleep. We're continuing to learn more about the stimulating effects of blue wavelength light and its capacity to disrupt sleep. Exposure to artificial light at night is recognized as a hazard to sleep.

Astaxanthin And CoQ10 For Wrinkle Reduction And Skin Protection Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), advises first and foremost, good nutrition and eating a healthy diet rich in antioxidant-providing fruit and vegetables is arguably the single most vital approach to maintaining a youthful visage. In addition, there are two other antioxidant nutraceuticals, which can also contribute to healthy skin Astaxanthin and CoQ10.

Jaqueline Lapa Sussman, MS, LPC. contributes Imagination: The Key To Unlocking Your Inner Giftedness explains how Eidetic therapy is used to aid us on how to counter road blocks and includes one example of how one man benefited from Eidetic therapy to expand his horizons.

In The Evolution Of Nutrition Charles K. Bens, PhD, educates on the history of nutrition—going back to Hippocrates advice to use "food as medicine." It's interesting to read how the domino effects of practices have brought us to where we are today, and the paramount importance of what direction it is suggested we should go from here.

Thank you to all the authors contributing to the July issue. We also extend a thank you to our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

July 2015 Features

