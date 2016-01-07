Dear Readers,

Welcome to the July 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

This issue of TotalHealth is dedicated to the memory of all the innocent individuals who have lost their lives since the beginning of the year.

In the Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article “Eight Hacks To Slash Medication Costs,” Teitelbaum gives us tricks we can use to keep the costs of medications down. Along with these he explains how the pharmaceutical companies have skyrocketed their costs to us the consumers. Help for our wallets.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, in “Seasonal Support For Summer Health.” She focuses on the liver and heart and how these two summer-loving organs are directly connected to the detoxification process and overall functioning of your body. Including an explanation of how 3,000 gallons of blood are pumped through the heart to the lungs each day. Bottom line love these organs, take time to slow down and enjoy the season, being conscious to mindfully reduce your stress levels and not over-schedule yourself.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, educates us with “L-Carnitine, Choline And TMAO.” He calls attention to the large bodies of literature supporting these compounds and refutes the recent efforts in publications suggesting a link with the substances and cardiovascular disease. In fact there is direct clinical evidence that supplementing with L-carnitine and choline improves heart and liver health.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents “Indulge in Cocoa To Promote Good Health.” Cocoa and chocolate and are on the A-list, with cocoa having several healthy benefits such as its effects on energy, digestion, cardiovascular health, lung health, antioxidant protection and mood.

Elly McGuinness continues the series on Why Choose Organics? with "Organic Food Explained." “Based on a recent debate on social media, I was surprised at how many people were convinced that organics is not sustainable, and that it is even harmful to the environment.” She responds to these organic farming critics with an explanation on organic farming.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in “Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body,” her recipe for Sweet Potato Salad. All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen to insure they are packed with nutrition and the ability to assist overall detoxification, which is what’s important for wholistic rejuvenation. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients.

Flora Stay, DDS discusses “Celiac Disease and Oral Health.” Adults and children can have this disease, it is caused by permanent intolerance to gluten, which is a protein in wheat, rye, barley and related grains. The gluten leads to damage of the small intestine lining which effects the absorption of nutritions. It can also lead to oral health problems which are the focus of this article.

Veronika Polozkova, MSc., BSc, “In Dietary protein intake—how much is enough?” Ms. Polozkova explains the importance of protein, the foods that provide protein and in response to the question how much depends on the individual.

Elson M. Haas, MD, offers “10 Ways To A Better Diet,” good advice for all of us to include a healthy diet, with the fun and sun of summer.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Choline For Pets.” He joins Dallas Clouatre, PhD., covering Choline but with the view to the benefits for our pets.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full July issue.

