June 2014 Features


  1. Your Mouth—Bird’s Eye View
    Brent Barlow, ND
  2. 10 Tips For Staying Healthy In Summer
    Dallas Clouatre, PhD
  3. Fibromyalgia And Oral Health —The Female Factor
    Elson M. Haas, MD
  4. When Caring For A Sick Loved One, Be Selfish!
    Brad King, MS, MFS
  5. Your Hormones On Fluoride—What You Need To Know
    Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
  6. Green Tea Phytosomes For Weight Loss
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
  7. My Baby’s Digestive System
    Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG)
  8. Media Review: I was Poisoned by my Teeth
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, PhD, CWR
  9. Pet Care: Orthomolecular Medicine
    Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full June issue.

TotalHealth editors

