Our cover personality, James B. LaValle, RPh, CCN, is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, author, and board certified clinical nutritionist, naturopathic doctorate, with more than 30 years of clinical experience. LaValle is best known for his expertise in metabolic and integrative medicine, with extensive background in natural products, lifestyle drug/nutrient depletion, and uncovering the underlying metabolic issues that keep people from feeling healthy and vital. He shares with us his successful approach to helping clients in Effective Weight Loss: 3 Strategies To Help.

Yoga experts Eden Goldman, DC, CYT., E-RYT500, Three Tips For Feeling Better While You’re At Work To Avoid “Sitting Disease” and Terra Gold, MA., L.Ac., E-RYT500. Three Tips For Dealing With Adrenal Stress/Adrenal Fatigue In A Fast Paced World give us a three tips yoga class. A review of their book with co-author Larry Payne, PhD, Yoga Therapy & Integrative Medicine: Where Ancient Science Meets Modern Medicine is featured in Media Review in this issue.

In Realizing the Health Benefits of Broccoli Supplements Dallas Clouatre, PhD, explains the process of the body’s digestion of broccoli and makes us aware of a supplement that delivers the most physiologically active compound that is derived by this ingestion. Clouatre relates this process—it’s more complicated than we may think.

Elson M. Haas, MD, offers Ten Tips for Healthy Travels & Summer Fun—excellent tips and suggestions for enjoying the summer months while travelling, spending time with your family or enjoying nature. Haas has something for everyone and includes having fun.

In Avoid Food-Poisoning And Intestinal Distress Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, gives a view of the unseen growth of bacteria. How quickly it grows, how damaging to our health and how to avoid it through clean practices in the home and kitchen, with information on the correct temperatures to cook and freeze food.

Brad King, MS, MFS, in Mouthing Off About Nutrition alerts us to the connection between dental and overall physical health. He recommends four nutrients for optimum tooth and gum health—calcium, zinc, iron and magnesium.

Sherry Torkos, RPh, reports on UTIs and Prevention. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are still a sensitive topic. Burning, pain and frequent urination are not symptoms that women like to openly discuss. UTIs are becoming an all too common problem and affecting a new generation of women. Torkos offers advice on treating UTIs, controlling the frequencies and natural therapies available.

Natural Solutions For Chronic Pain, David Foreman, RPh, shares that he has had chronic pain along with almost one-third of all Americans. He defines chronic pain and names several natural substances which can be used to alleviate it.

Vitamin B12 Gene Bruno, MS, MHS RH(AGH) explains vitamin B12 updates. Bruno states, “Originally its delivery form was limited to capsules and tablets, but subsequently a sublingual (i.e. under the tongue) delivery form also became available. Following that, a coenzyme form of vitamin B12, known as methylcobalamin, was introduced and presented as a superior form over the commonly used cyanocobalamin form of vitamin B12. These various options have created some confusion over which delivery form and nutrient form are best to use. Add to this the fact that some individuals are more prone to vitamin B12 deficiency, and the confusion is compounded. This article provides clarification on these issues surrounding vitamin B12.”

In June Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, covers Hypothyroidism. It is the most common endocrine (hormonal) disease of dogs and is most commonly seen in middle-aged to older dogs.

June 2015 Features

Click here to read the full June issue.