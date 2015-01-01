Dear Readers,

Welcome to the June 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

TotalHealth Media Review features the new book "Staying Healthy With New Medicine," by Elson M. Haas MD. Dr. Haas is an associate editor at TotalHealth magazine online. We are happy to share his latest book with our readers.

In the Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article "Pain's Secret Message: Why Prince Didn't Need To Die," Teitelbaum reports "[Prince] Having severe hip pain, which did not go away with hip replacement surgery, he required the narcotic Percocet for pain relief. Although it helped, it did not do so enough. He was simply one of the 33 percent of Americans who suffer needlessly with pain." Others with chronic pain will find this enlightening.

Readers with chronic pain will want to read the article by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, "Taking The Mystery Out Of Chronic Pain." She shares her personal experience of struggling with chronic pain. And how she has improved and the daily modifications she has made in dealing with it.

Featured on the cover is Kat James, a long time associate of TotalHealth. Kat shares her journey of the past years of struggle reinventing herself, through self-discovery from daily trial an error, with diet to gain her health and become healthy with the successful discovery of the importance to human health of the hormone leptin. You'll be hearing more from Kat in several upcoming issues.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, educates us with "Supplements Target Ketogensis and Metabolic Flexibility For Sports Health." The supplements Clouatre includes are properly manufactured HCA salts, wild bitter melon extract, sesame lignans and green coffee bean extracts. L-carnitine and astaxanthin are two more supplements that he includes in this article.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents "Preventing Skin Dark Spots Formation And Photoaging With Nutraceuticals." Right in time for the summer months for those of us concerned about skin health and keeping away the dark spots and wrinkles. You'll find Bruno's suggestions helpful.

Elly McGuinness questions "Irradiated Foods vs Organic Foods" Your safest route is to buy organic and with the summer months here—why to buy organic at your local farmer's market. McGuinness contributes from New Zealand but her writings on organics are applicable worldwide.

Elson M. Haas, MD, offers "10 Tips For Healthy Travels and Summer Fun," good advice for all of us planning vacations, or weekends and our daily routines in the summer months.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body," her recipe for Peruvan Quinoa Pilaf. Gilbère has developed and tested her recipes in response to numerous requests from clients. And adds a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients—lots of surprises from the garden.

Carmia Borek, PhD, reports on "Kyolic Aged Garlic ExtractTM: Anti-Aging Boost." Research and modern day living have afforded us with growing benefits as the anti-aging potential, including the ability to boost immunity, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, protection of the brain and increase of bone density of AGE for our health and longevity.

Don't forget the health of our pets, in Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Tumeric for Pets."

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

