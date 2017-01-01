Dear Readers,

Welcome to the June 2017 issue of TotalHealth Online.

We begin with "Stocking Your Kitchen For Success," by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. In this first of a series of previews from her book, The NEW Fat Flush Plan—a full update of the New York Times Best Seller—she shares her preferences for cookware, knives and other handy items for a successful kitchen experience.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Herbs For Rest And Relaxation," lays out a convincing case for changes to our addiction to coffee. He explores a list of herbs, which will help to cut down and eventually kick the coffee habit. And your body will thank you for it.

Christine Horner, MD, in "Female And Over 40? Two Health Mistakes To Avoid—For Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty," discusses Relizen, a product introduced in the U.S. several years ago. To date, over one million women worldwide have used this supplement with great satisfaction; and it is currently the number one non-hormonal menopausal product used in France.

Elson Haas, MD, continues from last month's topic sugar, with "Sugar Health And The Glycemic Index." Haas discusses the history and politics of sugar. You can't get away from it, however, you can create an awareness of its influence. And make a difference in your loved ones lives. He Includes his basic glycemic index to start you off.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "The Importance Of Minerals: For Bone & More," covers the key nutrients, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, potassium and others. For all those concerned (men and women) with bone density don't miss Bruno's article.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Roasted One-Dish Meals," a recipe you can adapt with your favorite veggies for this one-dish meal which is based on no nightshades!

In "A Natural Treatment for Depression-Curcumin," Charles Bens, PhD, discusses a recent study showing Curcumin as effective as Prozac and without the side effects.

Are you ready to be able to get 8–9 hours of solid sleep a night? Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, can help you with "Get Great Sleep—Naturally!" He tells us for a fact it is possible to get eight hours of solid sleep a night. And this article shows us new treatments for optimizing sleep—naturally.

Sherrill Sellman, ND, in "A Safe Personal Lubricant to Protect, Heal and Restore vaginal Health," calls attention to a product she recommends for women—who through aging, menopause or other reasons may be seeking relief for dryness and discomfort.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM includes our pets with "Ginseng Use For Pets."

Click here to read the full June issue.

