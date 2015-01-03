Sherrill Sellman, “The Solution For Overcoming Antibiotic Resistant Infections,” is spreading the news regarding an antibiotic, which eliminates bacterial infections without the devastating effect of causing resistant pathogens. What is even more phenomenal, silver can also kill virtually all forms of viruses, fungi and molds safely without any side effects.

“Honey An Ultimate Health Food,” Mike Durbin, PhD gives us background on honey from New Zealand. MGO Manuka honey specifically as a health food and explains what MGO is and does. Honey has been used for centuries as a medicine. Manuka honey is widely believed to soothe, moisturize and nourish troublesome skin, and support digestive health. Studies have also shown that it is effective at treating upper-throat infections and wounds.

Defining depression as a mood, a state of being, or energy level that includes lack of motivation, a sense of hopelessness, and often a lower level of physical energy, Elson M. Haas, MD, provides suggestions to help one define the type, degree, length and cause of depression and offers a myriad of natural remedies to consider along with your health care provider in "Depression and Natural Therapies".

Brad King’s, MS, MFS, in “How To Get The Ultimate Sleep,” addresses lack of tryptophan—the building block to deep sleep and the numerous times one gets up to empty their bladder as the main issues needed to be adjusted to arrive at a good night’s sleep.

“How To Communicate At The End Of Life, When Communication Seems Impossible?" is Daniela Muggia’s, Thanatologist second part in a three-part series on Death and Dying. She encourages readers to read part one in Total Health February 2015 on page 16 prior to reading part two. Death is not something we spend time thinking about or preparing for—Muggia has years of study and shares her insight and experience.

“Demystifying The Invisible Disorder Of Fibromyalgia,” Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD explains Fibromyalgia includes widespread pain in muscles, soft and connective tissues and is diagnosed by identifying multiple tender/trigger spots. For those not afflicted, or newly diagnosed, there’s a lot of confusion because fibromyalgia is a syndrome—meaning its underlying causes are many. Gilbère expands on the research, support and non-toxic solutions for fibromyalgia.

“Melatonin: Benefits and Preferred Delivery Form,” Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH) reports not everyone is aware that sublingual melatonin (a small lozenge type tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve and enter the blood stream through diffusion) is likely more effective than a standard melatonin capsule or tablet. Bruno discusses general science behind Melatonin as a sleep aid and the research on sublingual melatonin.

This month’s Pet Care column by Shawn Messonnier, DVM, is on upper respiratory infections common in cats and veterinary supervision is recommended for treatment.

