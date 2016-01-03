Dear Readers,

March 2016 issue of Total Health Online.

A new UCLA clinical study reports on Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract and its ability to reverse heart disease. It reinforces what totalhealth has been reporting to our readers for years.

“Depression, Inflammation And Nutrition,” Dallas Clouatre, PhD, brings us current on the growing numbers of Americans prescribed antidepressants and the fact that those prescriptions are often less effective in dealing with the symptoms than tai chi. Those on prescribed meds are often as young as elementary school and includes the elderly. Read what he has to say about our options.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents “Improving Memory And Cognitive Performance” gives us suggestions on four nutraceuticals that can be used to aid memory including: Bacopa monnieri leaf extract, Panax ginseng root extract, Rhodiola rosea root extract, caffeine and L-theanine, folic acid and vitamin B12. He includes two helpful graphics to explain the effects of combining and taking these supplements.

In “Why Choose Organic?” Elly McGuinness, B PhEd, B Com explains how the food manufacturers and big conglomerates have managed to change our food selections to contain over fertilized, and nonrecognition ingredients—GMO is the norm in the USA. She answers her question—choosing organic is benefical.

“The Best And Enemy Foods For Your Teeth And Your Smile!” by Flora Stay, DDS—this is the best suggestions and advice you can receive for personal and family dental health.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Boron, Boswellia And Bovine Cartilage” for pets with arthritis.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Simplifying Nutritional Support In CFS And Fibromyalgia” suggests patients suffering from CFS and Fibromyalgia, can cut down on the vast number of pills they take for their illness by better selection. Dr. Teitelbaum a sufferer himself gives information and help through his own experience with extensive research he and others have done on CFS and Fibromyalgia.

Elson M. Haas, MD, presents “Sleep: Challenges And Success.” This will help all ages obtain the proper sleep needed to carry on their days. Old and young can benefit from Dr. Haas’ guidance.

Best in health,

TWIP — The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full March issue.

Click here to read the full March issue.