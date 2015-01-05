We begin with Christine Horner, MD, on the cover and contributor of “Twelve Tips To Lower Your Risk Of Breast Cancer.” Dr. Horner culled thousands of medical research and studies to find what was the cause of the increase in the number of women, young and old, coming to her plastic surgery practice for reconstructive surgery resulting from breast cancer surgery.

Uridine For The Brain, Sports And Beyond by Dallas Clouatre, PhD. Uridine is one of the reasons that fish is known as “brain food” and brewer’s yeast is recognized for its health benefits. Clouatre explores research and food sources of Uridine and describes how this supplement is absorbed into the body, for energy in the brain and for energy by athletes.

Elson M. Haas, MD, counsels men in “Male Aging, Hormone Support, And Prostate Health” on the aging process in general for men, looks at testosterone and hormonal changes, and then focuses on maintaining prostate health and sexual function over the later years. Haas reminds men they each have their own genetics and biological clocks. Hopefully, if we play our cards right with healthy habits, understanding our risks and disease potentials, we can outlive our parents and ancestors.

In “How Exercise Improves Brain Function—At Any Age,” Karen V. Unger, MSW, Ed.D alerts us on the importance of exercise. How healthy exercise is for the brain and other organs in the body. It is enough to encourage us all to put on the walking shoes and go take a walk.

“Organic Eggs At The Grocery Store…Not So Quick!” Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD explains the differences between organically raised chickens and their eggs and the caged raised chickens and eggs. Also reminds us of the importance of knowing where your eggs come from and includes the value of talking to the producers at farmers markets and buying direct from them. Gilbère gives us background on the meaning of the date stamped on the carton.

In her first article in Total Health speech therapist, Gwen Griffin, MA, CCC-SLP “Swallow, Cough, Sputter—Could You Have A Swallowing Disorder?” educates us on a process that most of us take for granted as much as we do breathing.

Another first time Total Health Online author Veronika Polozkova “Sensations, Eating Habits And Healthy Diet,” describes another process that we also take for granted. It’s interesting to read how food producers “play with our food” before serving it to us.

Dennis Goodman, MD, FACC, FACP, FCCP contributes “Vitamin K2: The Missing Nutrient for Heart and Bone Health.” Why is vitamin K2 so valuable? “Simply put, vitamin K2 is the body’s light switch. It activates or “turns on” important proteins in the body such as osteocalcin for strong bones and the matrix Gla protein (MGP) in the arteries and blood vessels. By turning on these vitamin K2 dependent proteins, calcium is kept out of the arteries (where it can cause hardening of arteries and blockages) and transported and kept in the bones where it belongs.”

“Herbal Teas For Detoxification,” Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH) teas discussed include ginger root (rhizome), green tea, dandelion root and senna. Bruno informs us of the role that each of these herbal teas can play, including a subsequent explanation of how to use them as part of a detox program.

Jaqueline Lapa Sussman M.S., LPC “Love In The Workplace: A New Tool For Productivity.” Sussman shares the positive response spread among employees who have an opportunity to experience it and uses Eidetic Imagery to walk us through an exercise.

May 2015 Features

