Welcome to the May 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

TotalHealth celebrates Men's Health in this issue and welcomes Elly McGuinness as the contributor of the newest department, "Organics." Thank you Elly.

Featured on the cover is Bob Arnot, MD., with his article "Coffee Has Its Health Benefits—If You Know Your Brew," introducing Dr. Danger Coffee to our readers. He tells about the history of how Dr. Danger Coffee came to be, why he started the company, the people and country involved in the effort and where the profits go. All for that good, healthy, organic cup of coffee.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, reports, "Nutrition For The Weekend Warrior," supplements can play important roles in exercise. The pure carbohydrate products in favor a few years ago, however, no longer are the best supported by research. Protein, protein/carbohydrate mixtures and combinations of proteins from different sources now are favored.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents "Naturally Improving Prostate Health." Discussing benign prostatic hyperplasia and a more serious issue prostate cancer. Bruno highlights some key nutraceuticals that may help.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, reminds us of our once love affair with Omega-3, but calls our attention to gamma linolenic acid (GLA)— the essentially "good" Omega-6 fatty acid that she has been recommending to her clients since the early 1980s after she began witnessing firsthand the remarkable healing and beautifying effects it produces.

Elly McGuinness explains "Benefits of Choosing Organic" Bringing us down to earth, with thinking that goes beyond the cash register.

While Elson M. Haas, MD, in "10 Keys For Healthy Aging In Men" covers most all of the areas of importance for healthy aging for men it is information that should be shared with the significant others in their lives. Good advice for all of us.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in "Fibromyalgia And Weight Gain" presents a study while the authors of the study he presents are of the school that fibromyalgia is a biopsychosocial disorder, there is interesting data that Teitelbaum wants to share with readers. Along with help on weight gain.

Gloria Gilbere, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body" her recipe for Carrot, Cumin, Ginger Soup. Gilbere has developed and tested her recipes in response to numerous requests from clients. And adds a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients.

Don't forget the health of your pets, in Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Antihistamine Use For Allergic Dermatitis In Pets."

