In “The Controversy Over Fish Oils And Omega-3s,” Dallas Clouatre, PhD calls attention to articles in the New York Times and Newsweek earlier this year where the value of fish oils was questioned and dismissed. Clouatre explains the importance of how the numbers are interpreted from clinical studies. And shares with our readers the questions he has regarding the studies which were used to support the two articles conclusions. Clouatre reinforces the value of fish oil supplementation and TotalHealth agrees.

Brad King, MS, MFS, “Ditch The Dirty Diet During The Holidays,” describes what we are eating at the holiday buffets and dinners an makes suggestions on how to control what we are putting in our mouths. You’ll be glad you read it.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Optimizing Hormonal Function In CFS And Fibromyalgia,” continues his theme on helping CFS/Fibromyalgia sufferers by sharing his solutions. This article includes some of the supplements he has found to be successful in treating his CFS/Fibromyalgia patients.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, presents “Iron Deficiency—Women Most At Risk.” She includes an extensive list of the symptoms which indicate iron deficiency and the conclusion that a blood test should be taken to verify iron deficiency.

November Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Chiropractic For Pets.”

Mary Saunders, is a nationally certified acupuncturist and a licensed Doctor of Oriental Medicine. Contributes “Opening To Your Own Wisdom,” where she shares her extensive background and experience to guide us on a path to wholeness and health. Mary, is the author of the book, Rhythms of Change.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), “Nutraceuticals for Diabetes” shares his knowledge on which nutraceuticels may be helpful for diabetes. And reminds you to consult with your doctor or health care practioner before changing your protocol.

In “Tips On Staying Healthy Through the Holidays,” Elson Haas, MD guides us through the maze of holiday eating and celebrations while maintaining our health and waistlines. Also Dr. Haas underlines our need for rest and relaxation during this time of year.

