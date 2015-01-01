Dear Readers,

Welcome to the November 2017 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Nutrient Combining," discusses the French Paradox with the large percentage of the French diet in fats and the French having fewer cases of coronary heart disease and, in actuality, remain ambulatory longer than us Americans. Comparing the diets of both French and Americans in several instances of food/nutrient combinations leaving us with food for thought.

Elson Haas, MD, in, "The 5 Keys to Staying Healthy," gives us a rare view of what makes the doctor tick. "Encourage and teach ways of health, and not just treat disease are part of my medical practice and teaching." The Five Keys are Nutrition, Exercise, Stress, Sleep and Attitude —Haas shows us how to use this simple and practical guide for taking our health care into our own hands on a day-to-day basis.

Hyla Cass, MD, and Mikayla Kemp, BS, contribute an overview "Cannabis and Its Effects on Skin Conditions" of Dr. Phillip Blair, MD, Ret. COL, presentation at the recent Cannabis World Conference and Business Exposition in Los Angeles. An international consultant on medical uses of CBD, Dr. Blair geared this presentation to the effects CBD can have on such conditions as acne, psoriasis, and even skin cancer.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Treating the Common Cold And Sore Throat," is aiding readers who have suffered stuffy nose, watery eyes, low fever, aching, and possibly a sore throat and those having escaped the symptoms. Suggestions include supplementation with vitamin C, zinc lozenges, Echinacea, vitamin A, and a homeopathic remedy for colds.

If you are looking for a change in a pudding desert for this holiday season try Gloria Gilbère's, "Tembleque (Coconut Pudding)—A Dairy-Free South American Delight." Accompanying the recipe is a description of each of the healthy ingredients along with festive photos.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, consults this month on, "Colloidal Silver For Infections In Pets." Reminding us to always consult with our veterinarian before supplementing our pets' diet.

In "Hemp Extract and Women's Health, How the Medicinal Discoveries of The Hemp Plant Are Transforming Women's Health," Sherrill Sellman, ND, explains why women are more challenged when it comes to their hormonal and over all health than men. Presenting a primer on the Endocannbindoid System for us—the immense healing potential of the non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant.

"Treating Infertility—Information For Couples" Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, gives good news there are many natural ways to improve all steps of the reproductive process. With this advice you may save the $30,000 plus fees charged by infertility clinics.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

