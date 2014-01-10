October 2014 Features

Protecting Women’s Health: Aged Garlic Extract And Candidiasis

Carmia Borek, PhD Ten Tips For Wise Sugar Use

Elson M. Haas, MD A New Empathic Approach For Working With ADHD Children: The Research Behind It And Its Effectiveness

Daniel Muggia The Evil Side Of Estrogen

Brad King, MS, MFS Your Second Circulatory System— Its Vital Role In Health (Part 2)

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD Sensitive Skin: Why It’s More Important Than You Think

Flora Stay, DDS Are Your Bones At The Breaking Point?

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD How A Woman’s Self Image Impacts Her Physical Being

Jacqueline Sussman, MS, LPC The American Diet, Nutrient Intake And The Case for Multivitamins

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG) Pet Care: Autoimmune Diseases

Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full October issue.