October 2014 Features


  1. Protecting Women’s Health: Aged Garlic Extract And Candidiasis
    Carmia Borek, PhD
  2. Ten Tips For Wise Sugar Use
    Elson M. Haas, MD
  3. A New Empathic Approach For Working With ADHD Children: The Research Behind It And Its Effectiveness
    Daniel Muggia
  4. The Evil Side Of Estrogen
    Brad King, MS, MFS
  5. Your Second Circulatory System— Its Vital Role In Health (Part 2)
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
  6. Sensitive Skin: Why It’s More Important Than You Think
    Flora Stay, DDS
  7. Are Your Bones At The Breaking Point?
    Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
  8. How A Woman’s Self Image Impacts Her Physical Being
    Jacqueline Sussman, MS, LPC
  9. The American Diet, Nutrient Intake And The Case for Multivitamins
    Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG)
  10. Pet Care: Autoimmune Diseases
    Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full October issue.

TotalHealth editors

