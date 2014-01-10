October 2014
October 2014 Features
- Protecting Women’s Health: Aged Garlic Extract And Candidiasis
Carmia Borek, PhD
- Ten Tips For Wise Sugar Use
Elson M. Haas, MD
- A New Empathic Approach For Working With ADHD Children: The Research Behind It And Its Effectiveness
Daniel Muggia
- The Evil Side Of Estrogen
Brad King, MS, MFS
- Your Second Circulatory System— Its Vital Role In Health (Part 2)
Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
- Sensitive Skin: Why It’s More Important Than You Think
Flora Stay, DDS
- Are Your Bones At The Breaking Point?
Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
- How A Woman’s Self Image Impacts Her Physical Being
Jacqueline Sussman, MS, LPC
- The American Diet, Nutrient Intake And The Case for Multivitamins
Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG)
- Pet Care: Autoimmune Diseases
Shawn Messonnier, DVM
Click Here to read the full October issue.