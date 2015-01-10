Welcome to the October 2015 issue of Total Health Online. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Christine Horner, MD, begins with "Calendula and Vagical for Skin Conditions and Vaginal Atrophy." The flower of a marigold—Calendula officinalis—contains an array of medicinal properties, which can be helpful for many different health conditions. It has been found to be especially soothing to your skin, both inside and outside.

Linda Roxanne Bryer’s topic is, "Take Your Health Into Your Own Hands— Literally!" Bryer calls our attention to statistics and guidelines for early detection, diagnostic tools, mammography, ultra sound, MRI, thermography suggesting a multimodal approach.

In "Diet, Aging and Chronic Illness," Dallas Clouatre, PhD explains how they are all connected. With the consensus that 50 percent of the adult population with chronic illness are primarily related to dietary practices of the Western diet and lifestyle choices. Clouatre continues with the importance of a nutritious diet.

Brad King, MS.,MFS, "Cruciferous Vegetables: The Ultimate Anti-Cancer Food" describes what are in these cruciferous veggies and how healthful they are to incorporate into your diet.

Veronique Desaulniers, (known to many as Dr. V), introduces us to "Six Breast Cancer Early Detection Tools Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You About," not all used by doctors to detect early breast cancer but good to be educated on.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in "Getting a Great Night Sleep with Fibromyalgia" Continues his theme on helping CFS/ Fibromyalgia sufferers and shares his solutions offering much help for those in need of financial support in dealing with fibromyalgia.

One of the teaching principles of Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, is Read The Labels but that is not so easy when purchasing eggs, in "Cracking the Code—of Egg Label Terms" and "How to tell if eggs are fresh" she solves the scrambled mess for us.

Maggie Lane in "Forget Fearing Carbohydrates This Fall," explains the three types of carbs what they are and how and why they function in the body to keep it healthy.

"Focusing Your Efforts For Fat Burning Success" by Elly McGuinness, B PhEd, B Com, ACSM, brings insight into weight loss from her years of experience in fitness management, group fitness and personal training.

New to our pages is Mary Saunders, who has spent twenty-five years in Oriental Medicine. Her book Rhythms of Change is featured in Media Review. This month she discusses "Don’t Be Fooled by Addyi’s Promises."

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), "The Integrative Approach to Breast Cancer" weighs in on what is available from combined therapies of conventional and alternative medicine.

In "More Vegetables, Please" Elson Haas, MD makes it easy to add more veggies to your diet with his Vegetarian Chili recipe.

October Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Lavender for Pets."

