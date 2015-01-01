Details TotalHealth Editors

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the October 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

Sherrill Sellman, ND contributes an article for resolving hormonal issues—requiring understanding the significant role of ensuring the health of our adrenals, thyroid and colon. Sellman provides the primer in "The Hidden Causes Behind Hormonal Imbalances."

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article "Preventing Hospital Induced Dementia—The Importance of Routine and Familiarity," gives all a heads up on what can happen to loved ones who have to be admitted to the hospital.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), shares an extensive description of "The B Vitamins: For Stress, Energy, Heart Health & More." This article explains what the B-Complex is and what the various B vitamins are and the part they play in everyone’s health. Everyone needs the B vitamins.

TotalHealth editors "Transforming Journeys Part I: Reality Show Trainer Discovers the Power of Leptin," is the story of Kat James’ journey and sharing her secrets to how she found health and is offering the opportunity to others. The article describes how one celebrity trainer, Shianne Lombard, who was a season three trainer on The Biggest Loser went through her program.

Elly McGuinness Elly McGuinness continues the series on "Why Choose Organics?" Educating us on the number of benefits of organics. Discussing the farm practices and how they influence the nutritional value of the foods grown.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body," her recipe for a "Green Drink Basic Recipe." All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients. And your choices for this recipe contain a myriad of ingredients and their health descriptions. Information for all of us.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Kennel Cough." He explains that your pet does not have to have been in a kennel environment to be exposed. Cats can be diagnosed as well as dogs.

