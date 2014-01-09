Warning: strpos(): Empty needle in /home/jbarson/public_html/templates/ja_teline_v/html/layouts/joomla/content/item/default.php on line 62

September 2014 Features


  1. Are There “Super” Fruits And Vegetables?
    Dallas Clouatre, PhD
  2. Staying Healthy While Traveling
    Elson M. Haas, MD
  3. Weight Loss And Fruit – The Great Fructose Debate
    Brad King, MS, MFS
  4. Your Second Circulatory System— Its Vital Role In Health (Part 1)
    Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD
  5. Natural Treatments For Constipation
    Brent Barlow, ND
  6. How To Keep Your “Filtering System” In Tiptop Shape
    Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD
  7. Pet Care: Autoimmune Diseases 1 of 3
    Shawn Messonnier, DVM

Click Here to read the full September issue.

TotalHealth editors

