This month we begin with our cover personality, Anthony Zolezzi. In “Chop Wood And Carry Water Everyday” Anthony explains how he found his motto and what it means to his life’s journey.

Christine Horner, MD, “Natural Help For Menopausal Symptoms” offers women of all ages suggestions for helping with menopausal symptoms.

In Beyond Synergy—The Entourage Effect In Nutrition And Herbalism Dallas Clouatre, PhD explains the “entourage effect as a concept helps to explain why nutrients often behave very differently in different circumstances, why seemingly identical clinical trials may yield contradictory findings and other anomalies that we meet all the time in medicine and nutrition.”

Brad King, MS, MFS, “What Puts Super in Superfoods” gives readers a history lesson on what, where and why and what it means to those looking for nutritious foods.

One of the teaching principles of Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, is Read The Labels and this month she reinforces the importance of it in her topic: High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Long time contributor Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD is back with “There And Back Again—A CFS/Fibromyalgia Physician’s Recovery Story” he presents help for CFS/ Fibromyalgia sufferers and shares his personal struggles with it.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), “Burning Calories And Controlling Appetite” gives helpful suggestions for ways to aid us with our appetite, hunger and satiety.

We welcome Elly McGuinness, B PhEd, B Com, ACSM to our magazine with “Sustainable Fat Loss: A Reality Check.” Elly brings insight into weight loss from her years of experience in fitness management, group fitness and personal training.

Charles Bens, PhD, shares information on “Cannabis Has Serious Health Benefits” with references to numerous studies from scientific journals.

Maggie Lane is a multi-platformed health and wellness, fitness professional, master trainer and diamond Beachbody coach who inspires others to live a wellbalanced happier and healthier fit life. She joins our pages with “Fall Into Fitness.”

Sherry Torkos, BSc Phm, R Ph, gives us “Superfoods To Supercharge Fall.” Features, cranberries, pumpkin and English walnuts as her favorites to start the Fall season.

In September's Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, Explains the benefits of Reishi mushrooms for your pets.

Thank you to all the authors contributing to the September issue. We also extend a thank you to our advertisers who make Total Health Online possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

September 2015 Features

