Welcome to the September 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

We have two articles on alcohol use in this issue both Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS and Elson Haas, MD, sharing their expertise on the subject. Both articles provide valuable information and help for all of us. Especially as we begin our approach to the end of the year celebrations. Looking for more help see the ad on last page.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, begins with "Mediterranean Cooking Makes Vegetables Better." He explains it was found that "frying in extra virgin olive oil transferred to vegetables polyphenols from the oil and thereby improved the antioxidant capacity of the vegetables in comparison with either raw or boiled alternatives. The particular new healthful polyphenols were shown to be from the oil and not found originally in the raw vegetables."

In "Axing Alcoholism Naturally, Effective, Life Changing Nutrition," Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS states, we are an addictive society—with coffee, caffeine, sugar, and even the Internet. Gittleman gives information on supplements, diet and exercise found to be helpful.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article "7 Powerful Ways To Protect Your Brain And Prevent Alzheimer's And Dementia," gives caregivers and those suffering from this disease ways to improve in addition to the Aricept and Nameanda normally prescribed. This is information you won't be receiving from your doctor but may want to share with him or her.

Elson Haas, MD, who provides us with "Ten Tips On Wise Alcohol Use." His tips and advise are thought provoking, meaningful and helpful in managing our lives.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), asks "Is Carrageenan Bad For You?" This product comes from sea and is used as a gelatin in many foods and supplements. Bruno explains how it works in the body, leaving the question up to readers.

In "Garlic and Aged Garlic ExtractTM Immunity Boosters" Carmia Borek, PhD, present studies showing the health benefits of Kyolic® Aged Garlic ExtractTM in strengthening the immune system and providing benefits for the cardiovascular system and more.

Elly McGuinness continues the series on "Why Choose Organics?" Educating us on the number or benefits of organics. Certified organic label helps to make purchasing easier by making it clear what products are Non-GMO.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body," her recipe for "Moroccan-Style Spiced Carrot Dip Recipe." All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients with her recipes.

A new contributor to TotalHealth, Sahara Rose in "Discovering Your Body Type from a Western and Eastern Perspective: Ayurvedic Mind-Body Types Meet Sports Physiology," explains three body types, endomorph, mesomorph and ectomorph and their direct relationship between these body types and those studied in her Ayurvedic training in India: Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Glutamine For Pets." He includes benefits for the reader as well.

Click here to read the full September issue.

