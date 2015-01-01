Founded by John and Susan Carlson in 1965, Carlson Laboratories has been a family owned and operated business for over 45 years. Since no one cares more about quality than the people who put their names on it, Carlson Laboratories is dedicated to providing only the highest quality nutritional supplements.

Major Products

Carlson Laboratories began with one vitamin E formula. Since then, the line has grown to become the most complete line of natural vitamin E products in the world. Carlson Laboratories product range has expanded through the years to meet the nutritional needs of our customers. Our product lines now include award-winning Norwegian fish oils, a full line of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, special formulations and nutritional supplements.

Special Services

Carlson Laboratories professional sales force offers individual and personalized service including: staff training, brochures, posters, sample packets and in-store promotions to increase sales. Carlson Laboratories also sponsors radio shows, free lectures, and more.

Our online nutritional handbook has been designed with your needs in mind. This catalogue is continuously updated with new products, as they are being developed. You can search by specific interests on our website, or browse our products by category. You can even search products by ailment.

Bone Health

Brain and Mood

Carlson for Kids - Children Formulas

Eye Care

Hair, Skin, and Nails

Immune Support

Joint Nutrition

Buffalo Liver

Liver Support

Men's Health

Women's Health