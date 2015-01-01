EFI President and CEO Michael Schoor learned about Dr. Ohhira’s probiotic formula while traveling in Malaysia in 1997. While visiting Kuala Lumpur, Michael experienced serious digestive discomfort after eating at a local fast-food restaurant. Finding himself without his usual remedy from home, he consulted a local doctor who recommended a product from Japan known as OM-X.

The probiotic capsules helped immediately and substantially. In fact, the product worked more effectively than anything Michael had used before. He noticed that he felt better faster, and didn't have any negative side effects. Michael was so impressed by the results that he set out to learn all he could about the little brown capsules that had stopped his digestive discomfort in its tracks. His search ultimately led him to Japan where he met the formulator of the mysterious capsules, Dr. Iichiroh Ohhira, one of Japan's leading microbiologists.*

Dr. Ohhira educated Michael about the digestive health formula. Supported by over twenty university-based scientific studies, the capsules contained not only probiotics, but also prebiotics (substances that nourish probiotics) and organic acids that promote a healthy digestive tract pH. No wonder Dr. Ohhira's formula was so helpful; it was a lot more than just a probiotic supplement. Michael was determined to share it with American consumers.*

Late in 1999, Dr. Ohhira and Michael reached an agreement that established Michael's soon-to-be-formed new company as the sole distributor of Dr. Ohhira's probiotic products and dietary supplements in North America and elsewhere. Essential Formulas Incorporated (EFI) was established in 2000 to bring Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics® to the United States. Thus, the adventure began.

Since then, EFI has expanded its product line. In addition to Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics®, customers also enjoy the immune system support of Propolis PLUS; a vegan certified fish oil alternative called Essential Living Oils; and a growing line of probiotic skin care products. EFI will continue to introduce and release additional products from Dr. Ohhira and others in the future.

EFI pledges to provide the highest quality natural supplements available and the finest customer care. The Schoor family stands behind this pledge! In addition to quality products and exceptional customer service, EFI strives to lead the industry in providing customer education regarding product content, use, and efficacy.