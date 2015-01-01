Since its foundation in 1946, Taiyo has established itself as a leader in the development and production of emulsifiers, stabilizers, egg and tea based ingredients, and highly functional ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Today Taiyo manufactures over 2,000 food formulations, processed eggs, fruit preparations, flavorings, emulsifiers, stabilizers and functional ingredients at various manufacturing facilities around the world.

What is Suntheanine?

It has been estimated that nearly 65 percent of the adult population experiences some form of stress, and these numbers are continually rising. Since ancient times, it has been said that drinking green tea induces relaxation. A pioneer in the science of green tea, Taiyo found this relaxation effect to be due to the presence of the amino acid L-theanine, found almost exclusively in tea. Clinical research suggests that 50mg - 200 mg Suntheanine naturally stimulates activity in the brain known as alpha waves, which are associated with a relaxed but alert mental state. Suntheanine is the trade name for Taiyo's patented pure form of L-theanine. Suntheanine is not an extract of green tea, but rather is produced via a patented fermentation process that mimics the natural process in green tea leaves, resulting in a 100% pure L-isomer-theanine.

How does it work?

Human clinical trials have shown Suntheanine to promote an alert state of relaxation without drowsiness, as indicated by an increase in Alpha brain waves, and a decrease in Beta brain waves.*

Brain Wave Frequency (Hz) Mental Effect Delta 0.5-3.0 Sound Sleep Theta 4.0-7.0 Dozing/Sleeping Alpha 8.0-13.0 Relaxed, Alert State Beta > 14.0 Awake, Excited State

Additional human clinical research suggests that Suntheanine may have application in improving the quality of sleep, diminishing normal symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), improving learning performance, heightening mental acuity, promoting concentration, reducing negative side effects of caffeine and supporting the immune system.*

Is it safe?

Suntheanine has been shown to be safe based on numerous favorable toxicology and efficacy studies. Unlike other stress reducing supplements, Suntheanine does not cause drowsiness. Suntheanine has been consumed in beverages, foods and supplements since 1994 with no indication of adverse reactions or contraindications. The GRAS Affirmation (Generally Recognized as Safe) of Suntheanine received confirmation from the US FDA in 2007 for its use in a number of food and beverage categories (GRN 000209).

Award Winning, Patented Technology

Suntheanine was awarded the "Food Ingredient Research Award" at the 1998 Food Ingredients Europe and "Best New Product of 2000" at Nutracon. Suntheanine is protected by over 40 U.S. and international patents for its various physiological efficacies and L-isomer specific production processes

