All pet owners know how terrible it feels when one of our beloved animals is sick or in pain. Unfortunately, osteoarthritis in domestic animals is a common condition. Over 20 percent of dogs over the age of one are suffering from this painful, debilitating condition. The causes of arthritis in pets are very similar to those in humans: poor nutrition, repetitive wear and tear on the joints and hereditary conditions associated with joint destruction. The family pet has also become the latest victim of inactivity and obesity. Overweight animals suffer greater bouts of osteoarthritis.

Veterinarians very often prescribe NSAID medications. The most common side effect of NSAIDs in dogs is gastrointestinal toxicity, ranging from vomiting and diarrhea to a silent ulcer. Pet owners are leery of these drugs and they should be. There are far more contraindications for these drugs for animals than for humans. This has caused a shift to alternative therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis in animals.

A clinical trial using Celadrin for osteoarthritis in dogs was presented at the Experimental Biology convention in 2001. An independent veterinary clinic was enlisted to conduct a study involving 24 dogs between the ages of eight and 13 years. Before beginning the study, the dogs had a physical exam and blood and urine was taken for analysis. Both small and large dogs were included in the study regardless of their current arthritis medication. Daily, each dog was given dog chews containing Celadrin. A standard dose of two chews per 20 pounds was established. The dogs were assessed again 30 days later. Seventy-five percent of the dog owners noted improvement in stair climbing, gait and their pet’s daily life. The dogs seemed more energetic, happier and to have a better temperament. There were no changes in blood or urine analysis. a similar percentage of improvement in therapeutic effects. One week of treatment with a topical cream consisting of Celadrin and menthol was similarly effective for reducing pain and improving functional performance in individuals with arthritis of the knee, elbow, and wrist.

Dr. Kraemer then performed another study that examined the effects of 30 days of treatment with Celadrin cream with no menthol on the ability to stand and move and pressure on the feet in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) of one or both knees. Forty patients diagnosed with knee OA were randomly assigned to receive Celadrin cream or placebo. Assessments included 20- and 40-second quiet standing on a force plate to measure center of pressure, and rear foot and forefoot plantar pressure distribution. This study showed that 30 days of treatment with Celadrin topical cream improved static postural stability in patients with knee OA, presumably due to pain relief during quiet standing. Celadrin is helpful in improving the exercise trainability of people with osteoarthritis.

Celadrin is not only effective but also safe to take with your prescription medications as no drug-nutrient interactions have been found. Those using the oral form of Celadrin and the cream together have experienced a much faster improvement in pain, swelling and mobility than those using the cream alone.

Effective Celadrin and Glucosamine Combination

Glucosamine sulfate, a very popular joint-health supplement, works well in conjunction with Celadrin. Celadrin is effective at halting the joint-damaging process, while glucosamine can repair damage already done to those joints affected. Celadrin works by providing continuous lubrication and allowing the cell membrane to repel inflammatory messengers from the immune system. It also stops the cascade of inflammation and the assaults on the membrane, which cause stiffness. Celadrin helps glucosamine perform faster and more efficiently in building joint cartilage. The dual action of Celadrin and glucosamine will provide rapid joint cushioning, quickly alleviate inflammation, build cartilage and restore the entire joint area. Cartilage repair usually begins within two months. Spectacular results have been experienced by those individuals with rheumatoid arthritis who have adopted the combination treatment

It is exciting when extensive double-blind, placebo controlled research is performed to confirm the effectiveness of a natural product. With the knowledge that inflammation can shorten our lifespan by promoting many degenerative diseases, it is essential that we use natural anti-inflammatories to reduce our risk.