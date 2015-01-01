Tea tree oil has been used for the prevention and treatment of intestinal parasites, asthma, bronchitis, sarcoptic mange, flea repellant and wound infections. However, tea tree oil fell out of favor when antibiotics became widely available.

There is little question that tea tree oil is an effective antiseptic, active against many bacteria and fungi. It also possesses a penetrating quality that may make it particularly useful for treating infected wounds. However, it is probably not effective when taken orally as an antibiotic.

One of the main active ingredients is cineole, which is relatively nontoxic. Terpinen-4-ol, another ingredient, has germicidal activity. Other ingredients include various terpene hydrocarbons (pinene, terpinene, cymen) and small amounts of sesquiterpene hydrocarbons and oxytenated sesquiterpenes.

Australian dentists frequently use tea tree oil mouthwash prior to dental procedures and as a daily preventive against periodontal disease.

Tea tree oil also appears to possess deodorant properties, probably through suppressing odor-causing bacteria.

In pets and people, tea tree oil has been used externally for arthritis and muscle pain, and toothaches; in pets, it’s used to repel fleas and external parasites, and for treating sarcoptic mange. Internally, the oil has been used for treating parasites, asthma, bronchitis, and sore throat.