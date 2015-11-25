Shanti Velmurugan, Jasmine Ming Gan, Krishnaraj S Rathod4, Rayomand S Khambata, Suborno M Ghosh, Amy Hartley, Sven Van Eijl4, Virag Sagi-Kiss, Tahseen A Chowdhury, Mike Curtis, Gunter GC Kuhnle, William G Wade, and Amrita Ahluwalia,*

A recent study by the William Harvey Research Institute, independently funded by the British Heart Foundation and the Medical Research Council, carried out over a six-week period, has found that daily consumption of 250ml of nitrate rich BEET IT beetroot juice benefits those with high cholesterol levels.

Within the study, 67 people with elevated cholesterol levels were randomly assigned to receive 250ml of Beet It nitrate-rich beetroot juice or a nitrate depleted placebo beetroot juice (also made by Beet It) on a daily basis.

At the end of the six-week period, the conclusion was sustained dietary nitrate ingestion improves vascular function in hypercholesterolemic patients. Results showed that a rise in circulating nitrate was associated with an appropriate 24% improvement in blood flow and vascular health. This compared with an appropriate 6% decline in blood flow and vascular health in those drinking the placebo beetroot juice.

The study supports the use of natural dietary nitrate as a safe, well-tolerated and potentially powerful prevention strategy in Cardiovascular Disease in individuals with early vascular dysfunction.

Source: American Journal of clinical Nutrition, Dietary nitrate improves vascular function in patients with hypercholesterolemia: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.