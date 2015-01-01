Arlington Heights, IL ---October 2014--- Carlson Laboratories Wins Better Nutrition Best of Supplements Award for 2014. Carlson Nutra-Support™ Stress has been recognized as the winner of a 2014 Better Nutrition Best of Supplements Award within the Stress, Anxiety and Mood category. The winners in each category were chosen by a panel of supplement experts and by the magazine's editors, from hundreds of product options. Better Nutrition Best of Supplements Awards make it easier for health-conscious consumers to make informed choices at health foods stores. The award winners will be featured in the November 2014 issue of Better Nutrition.

Nutra-Support Stress is comprised of several vitamins that work in synthesis to support nervous system and brain health. Each of the eight B vitamins in Nutra-Support Stress perform an intricate role in maintaining proper metabolic functioning, harvesting energy to support the body's chemical reactions, and are essential for well being. The added vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fend off harmful free radicals.

"We are delighted that Nutra-Support Stress has been recognized by Better Nutrition for this distinguished award," said Carilyn Anderson, President of Carlson Laboratories. "Finding healthy ways to cope with daily pressures is vital for good health. Carlson strives to provide our customers with the highest quality nutritional supplements. It's always great to have our success acknowledged."

