MISSION VIEJO (February 1, 2016 )—Supplementing with Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract can halt—and even reverse—the accumulation of deadly low-attenuation plaque in arteries, according to new research in the Journal of Nutrition . The amount of low attenuation, or “soft,” plaque in the arteries contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and predicts a future acute coronary event like a heart attack or stroke. Since cardiovascular disease is the No.1 killer in America, these findings provide potentially life-saving hope for millions of people.

The study, which was conducted at LA BioMed and led by Matthew J. Budoff, MD, involved 55 patients, aged 45 to 75, that had been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. People with this condition are at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. All of the participants were screened at the beginning of the study to measure total amount of arterial plaque as well as calcium deposits, non-calcified plaque, and low attenuation plaque. The screening was done using Cardiac Computed Tomography Angiography (CCTA), an innovative imaging technique that can accurately measure both calcium deposits and plaque buildup in the arteries.

After the initial screening, each of the participants was given either 2,400 mg of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract or a placebo each day for 12 months. At the end of the study, the subjects were screened again using CCTA. The Aged Garlic Extract slowed the accumulation of plaque by as much as 80 percent, reduced the amount of soft plaque, and showed a marked reversal of low attenuation plaque among those taking the supplement.

Earlier studies have found that Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract, combined with other nutrients, reduces the progression of arterial calcification and decreases lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 (Lp-PLA2). It also reduces oxidation, improves the elasticity of the arteries, and lowers both cholesterol and blood pressure. This new research simply adds to the growing body of evidence verifying Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract’s significant cardiovascular benefits.

“We have completed four randomized studies, and they have led us to conclude that Aged Garlic Extract can help slow the progression of atherosclerosis and reverse the early stages of heart disease,” said Budoff. “This study provides further evidence of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract’s cardiovascular benefits.” The subject of more than 750 peer-reviewed studies, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract undergoes an extensive two-year proprietary process that concentrates the active beneficial compounds In organically-grown garlic. This includes the potent antioxidant S-allyl cysteine and other sulfur-rich amino acids responsible for Kyolic’s wide-ranging health benefits, especially for the cardiovascular system. The process also eliminates the odor-causing components naturally found in the herb.

“This clinical study is very important because Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract has shown reproducible effects for slowing the progression of coronary artery calcium, improving blood vessel function, and reducing inflammatory and oxidative stress biomarkers,” says Masaki Matsushita, Director of Research and Development at Wakunaga, the maker of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract. “This clinical study will be useful, not only in preventing the accumulation of low-attenuation plaque, but also potentially reversing it’s buildup in those at risk of a future cardiovascular event.”

Matthew Budoff, MD, FACC, FAHA, is an associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is the Director of Cardiac CT at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. A Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, Dr. Budoff has published more than 200 scientific papers on the topic of cardiology. Much of this research has been conducted using the electron beam CT and multi-detector CT. He is currently the President of the Society of Atherosclerosis Imaging and Prevention and was founding board member of the Society of Cardiovascular CT. Dr. Budoff is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology. About LA BioMed was founded in 1952. Today it is one of the country’s leading nonprofit independent biomedical research institutes. It has approximately 100 principal researchers conducting studies into improved diagnostics and treatments for cancer, inherited diseases, infectious diseases, illnesses caused by environmental factors and more. It also educates young scientists and provides community services, including prenatal counseling and childhood nutrition programs. LA BioMed is academically affiliated with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and located on the campus of Harbor- UCLA Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.LABioMed.org

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, the Wakunaga group of companies has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers around a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by truthful science and accompanied by helpful consumer information.