A Hard-Working Multivitamin

Arlington Heights, Ill. (April 2016) Although we try to get all of the vitamins and minerals we need from the foods we eat, maintaining a healthy diet can be a challenge due to work, social, and at-home demands. Men’s Omega Multi is specially designed for men who want to fill these nutritional gaps and achieve optimal wellness. Men’s Omega Multi provides 13 vitamins, nine minerals, the omega-3s EPA and DHA, and six other ingredients scientifically shown to support heart, brain, vision, joint, muscle, bone, colon, prostate, and immune system health.

“This unique formula is specially designed for men and offers all of the important vitamins and minerals they need, plus omega-3s,” says Carlson Labs President Carilyn Anderson.

Men’s Omega Multi can be found at www.carlsonlabs.com or at a nearby health food store. For a hard-working multivitamin, choose Men’s Omega Multi.

About Carlson Labs

Since 1965, Carlson Labs has produced the freshest, purest, award-winning vitamins, minerals, fish oils, and other nutritional supplements. They launched at the forefront of the industry, offering the most complete line of natural-source vitamin E products in the world. They then paved the way for bringing fish oil and cod liver oil to the U.S. Market. In 2009, they launched calamari marine oil, and today, they’re proud to bring you a product line of more than 200 innovative formulas designed with your family’s unique nutritional needs in mind. For more information, call (888) 234-5656, check out their website at www.carlsonlabs.com, or visit your local natural food store. J.R. Carlson Laboratories, Inc. is located at 600 W. University Dr., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.