"This toothbrush provides a superior brushing experience. Your mouth feels cleaner than brushing with an ordinary toothbrush. The bristles really penetrate between your teeth and provide a flossing type of result on teeth and gums. When combined with Silver Sol Tooth Gel you'll almost feel like every tooth brushing experience was in a dental chair. Try this combo and you'll never look back."

Mouth Watchers Nano Silver AntiBacterial Adult Soft Toothbrush

The Mouth Watchers Manual Toothbrush offers a breakthrough in oral care by providing the optimal cleaning experience. The revolutionary antimicrobial* dual layer flossing bristles, reach into areas untouched by prior toothbrushes, leaving teeth and gums feeling just as clean as after a professional dental cleaning.

Eliminates 99.9% of bacteria that builds up on bristles in 6 hours due to our proprietary silver bristle technology.*

Revolutionary Flossing Bristles™ - long, soft bristles with 1 micrometer diameter tips reach areas missed by other toothbrushes. Our bristles reach deep into teeth grooves and the periodontal pockets (area between tooth and gum) for superior cleaning, while harder inner bristles ensure complete cleaning of the outer surfaces and massage the gums.

Comfort grip handle

High quality construction

PBT Bristle material outlasts traditional nylon used in competitive brushes

Silver Sol Tooth Gel with Xylitol and Organic Peppermint.

Squeaky clean – that’s what your teeth will feel like after using Silver Sol Tooth Gel. That refreshing feeling doesn’t leave as soon as you eat or drink something after brushing, but stays for hours.

With all the benefits of Silver Sol Technology built right into the gel, you’ll feel the difference.

Natural glacial blue color with a refreshing mint flavor is exactly what you’ll get with Silver Sol Tooth Gel.

Unlike other common tooth gels or toothpastes, we’ve gotten rid of all the bad and kept only the good.

Xylitol is a naturally occurring substance found in most plant material, including many fruits and vegetables. It is extracted from birch wood.

For more information and to order: Mouthwatchers.com

For more information and to order: SilverSolutionUSA.com