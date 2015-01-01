It looks like we're not the only ones who like the new line of Probium probiotics. In 2014, the 3rd Annual SupplySide CPG Editor's Choice Awards have announced Probium Probiotics Pro-Cran Blend 6B as a finalist with the winners to be announced Oct 6th at SupplySide in Las Vegas.

Not having spoken with the SupplySide Editors I can only guess why they have chosen Probium Probiotics Pro-Cran Blend 6B as a finalist. D-mannose, an ingredient in Probium products, won the Better Nutrition 2010 award for Best of Supplements.

Probium Probiotics Pro-Cran Blend 6B is a terrific supplement for women. With the combination of the timed-release capsule, very high quality of probiotics, D-Mannose and Cranberry extracts you will love the benefits it offers your gut health, digestive system, immune system and urinary tract health.

Key points:

Contains 6 Billion CFU per Serving of a Proprietary Blend of Lactobacillus acidophilus La14, Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04, Bifidobacterium bifidum Bb-06 and Bifidobacterium longum Bl-05 along with a Proprietary Blend of Cranberry Fruit Extract, Sunfiber®, FOS and D-Mannose which contains the Equivalent of 752mg of Fresh Cranberry Fruit per Serving

Other Ingredients - Sunfiber® (Partially Hydrolyzed Guar Gum), Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Vegetable Powder, Silicon Dioxide and Vegetable Cellulose (Delayed Release Capsules)

6 Billion Active Microflora per Serving (1 Veggie Capsule)

Two Year Shelf Life at Room Temperature

No Wheat, No Eggs, No Yeast, No Soy, No Sugar, No Salt, No Animal Derivatives, No Maltodextrin, No Magnesium Stearate, No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives

Gluten Free, Non-Dairy, and Non-GMO

Kosher Certified

Made in Wausau, Wisconsin, USA

Digestive Health**

Suggested Use

As a dietary supplement, take 1 capsule per day, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach or as directed by a healthcare professional.