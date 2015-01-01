Details Admin

A delicious, nutritious meal-in-a-glass, for less than the price of a latte!

THINSTICK Shake is designed to be mixed with water, as a delicious, nutritious, natural meal replacement. It provides 50% RDA of vita- mins and minerals, 21 g of protein (egg and rice protein—no dairy) and only 265 calories. Stud- ies show that dieters who use meal replacement shakes for one meal per day lose more weight and are more successful at keeping it off over a period of several years. ThinStick Shake is available in a 2-lb (14-serving) jar and a small jar contains 30 servings/sticks.

Thinstick Shake can help:

Control appetite

Reduce cravings that come from dieting

Maintain optimum weight

Meet nutritional needs

You’ll be just as satisfied with reduced portion sizes!

Thinstick Shake is made from all-natural vegetable extracts and comes in powder form. Just blend with water, skim milk, or a non-dairy option and add fruit if you’d like.

For more information visit: www.thinstick.com.