Complete with organic tampons, our signature case, the essential dry erase tracking chart (with pen), and the 24 page book by REALgirl® Empowerment Camp Creator, Anea Bogue. This is like no other kit you've seen. See below for more about the contents.

TotalHealth Editor's note: We love this kit. It does everything as advertised. We use it with our daughters and love the non-toxic tampons. When you consider the health benefits of chemical-free tampons this product is a no-brainer. The Essential Guide to Understanding and Loving Your Cycle is a great tool for parents. It takes all of the stress out of talking to your kids about the subject by giving you the tools and information. Actually it is a great guide for women of any age to help understand your cycle better. We rate this product at 5+ stars.

The Starter Kit contains:

TrueMoon™ Organic Tampons

16 ct. 100% organic cotton, regular absorbency tampons with cardboard applicator.

Moon Cycle Dry Erase Chart

An innovative dry erase chart with pen, to easily track the varying levels of hormones in your cycle and how they affect the way you feel mentally, physically and emotionally.

Tampon Carrying Case

Our signature case, perfect for carrying your tampons and pads in style.

The Essential Guide to Understanding and Loving Your Cycle

This isn't your typical instruction book. The 24 page guide written by REALgirl® Empowerment Program creator, Anea Bogue, is chock full of important and inspiring information that most people haven’t heard anywhere else.

First Moon Keepsake

A unique code to redeem your personalized First Moon keepsake – a beautiful piece of art to frame or keep in a scrapbook to celebrate a girl’s first period.

For more information on how toxic conventional tampons are read this article from Alexandra Scranton, Director of Science and Research at Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE):

