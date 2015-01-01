Details Admin

Lorna Vanderhaeghe talks with Doctor Parris Kidd on Ask Lorna. This is the definitive interview on brain health, Parkinson's, stroke and much more. Find out why YOU should be taking GPC and other brain health fostering nutrients, one of the best ways to recover from a stroke, how to put off or prevent dementia and Alzheimer's, supplementation and nutritional protocols for autism and so much more.

If you are seriously interested in managing your own health care, and you could only have one book in your library, why GPC: Mind-Body Power for Active Living and Healthy Aging would be the book.

If you only had one hour this year to listen to a radio show on health this would be the show.