Dr. Stephen Sinatra on the Great Cholesterol Myth
Cholesterol and Heart Disease
John Barson talks with Dr. Stephen Sinatra about his new book The Great Cholesterol Myth-Why Lowering Your Cholesterol Won't Prevent Heart Disease--and the Statin-Free Plan That Will! Dr. Sinatra and Dr. Jonny Bowden prove CHOLESTROL HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HEART DISEASE and that the medical community has been wrong all along.
Facts:
- Cholesterol is harmless and is only a minor player in heart disease.
- Cholesterol levels are a poor predictor of heart attacks.
- Half the people with normal cholesterol have heart disease while half the people with elevated cholesterol have perfectly healthy hearts.
- The true cause of heart disease is inflammation.
- The number one dietary contributor to heart disease is sugar, which is a far greater danger to your heart than fat.
- New studies suggest that statin drugs may be associated with a higher risk for cancer and diabetes.
