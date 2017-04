Prescription and over-the-counter drugs help millions of people with devastating diseases and chronic conditions. But in the process, these medications can also deplete the body’s natural stores of vitamins, minerals, and hormones—the very nutrients you need to keep energy levels high, fend off infections, and be healthy.

You’ll discover:

How to relieve uncomfortable or potentially serious side effects

How to remain compliant with your medication and still feel well

Which foods and drinks to avoid if you take certain medications

How to install a nutrient security system with vitamins, minerals, and food choices

Plus!

Improve your energy levels

Learn which minerals you need if you take heartburn medicine

Improve digestion and relieve constipation with a simple nutrient

Discover the antioxidant you must have to save your heart

Get your hair and nails to grow faster by replenishing nutrients

Find out which vitamins and minerals are the purest and highest quality

Learn which vitamins outperform medications in some cases

Drug Muggers: Which Medications Are Robbing Your Body of Essential Nutrients--and Natural Ways to Restore Them is an eye-opener! It reveals why you may be feeling so poorly and how to improve your well-being with affordable nutrients that are sold over the counter. You can (and will) improve the way you feel—whether or not you take medicine!