The Year-Round Super Detox Plan to Boost Your Metabolism and Keep the Weight Off Permanently

by Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS

Da Capo Lifelong Books

ISBN: 978-0-7382-1366-8

Based on the latest research, Dr. Ann Louise will tell you how to burn stubborn body fat year-round by balancing thyroid function, leveraging GI-enhancing probiotics and incorporating low-copper/high-zinc food to avoid hormone havoc.

You’ll discover year-round healing strategies to take advantage of your body’s unique response to the seasons and keep you thin and healthy for life. You will find complimentary wellness and fitness sections corresponding to the four seasons of the year. Each seasonal Fat Flush introduces fresh protocols complete with brand new “superstar fat flushing foods,” spices, and supplements, specifically designed for each time of the year—firing up the body in autumn and winter and cooling it down in spring and summer.

In Fat Flush for Life you will also uncover seasonal weight loss secrets to banish bloat, diminish cellulite and get rid of belly fat, while contributing to overall health.