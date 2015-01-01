Fat Flush for Life
The Year-Round Super Detox Plan to Boost Your Metabolism and Keep the Weight Off Permanently
by Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS
Da Capo Lifelong Books
ISBN: 978-0-7382-1366-8
Based on the latest research, Dr. Ann Louise will tell you how to burn stubborn body fat year-round by balancing thyroid function, leveraging GI-enhancing probiotics and incorporating low-copper/high-zinc food to avoid hormone havoc.
You’ll discover year-round healing strategies to take advantage of your body’s unique response to the seasons and keep you thin and healthy for life. You will find complimentary wellness and fitness sections corresponding to the four seasons of the year. Each seasonal Fat Flush introduces fresh protocols complete with brand new “superstar fat flushing foods,” spices, and supplements, specifically designed for each time of the year—firing up the body in autumn and winter and cooling it down in spring and summer.
In Fat Flush for Life you will also uncover seasonal weight loss secrets to banish bloat, diminish cellulite and get rid of belly fat, while contributing to overall health.
Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS
Visionary health expert Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, has always been a trendsetter. With millions of followers nationwide, she has the uncanny ability to pinpoint major health concerns and provide solutions years ahead of anybody else.
Highly respected as the grande dame of alternative health and award-winning author of 30 books, she single-handedly launched the weight loss/detox revolution in her New York Times bestseller The Fat Flush Plan. A Connecticut College and Teachers College, Columbia University graduate, Dr. Ann Louise was recognized as one of the top ten nutritionists in the country by Self magazine and was the recipient of the American Medical Writers Association award for excellence. She has been a popular columnist for First magazine since 2003.
Website: www.annlouise.com