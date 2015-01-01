Grain Power
Over 100 Delicious Gluten-Free Ancient Grain and Superblend Recipes
GRAIN POWER
Authors: Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming
Publisher: Pintail Paperback
In Grain Power over 100 delicious gluten-free ancient grain and superblend recipes are presented by sisters, Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming, also authors of the popular, Quinoa Revolution.
In Grain Power, Patricia and Carolyn share how simple it is to include a variety of gluten-free superblends. Quinoa, millet, buckwheat, oats, and chia grains; and lesser known supergrains like amaranth, kaniwa, sorghum, and teff and more can be used in everyday meals.
The unique textures and flavors will add a whole new dimension to your meals.
Ancient grains also add fiber, complex carbohydrates (low glycemic impact), and increased vitamins and minerals, and disease fighting antioxidants to your diet and are ideal for:
- Disease prevention
- Weight management (to maintain or lose weight)
- Increased athletic performance
- Diabetes prevention or management
- Food allergies, gluten intolerances and dietary disorders
Ancient grains are a great alternative to over-processed grains for cooking and baking.
Grain Power is packed with easy-to-make delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks in between—all under 500 calories—including:
- Pumpkin Spice Steel Cut Oats
- Red Pepper Chipotle Ancient Grains Hummus
- Smoked Turkey and Leek Amaranth Chowder
- Thin Crust Vegetable Pizza with Fresh Basil
- Peanut Butter Chia Brownies
- Caramel Apple Buckwheat Tatin
All recipes help toward achieving nutrient-rich diet and a healthy lifestyle.