Never Be Sick Again takes the mystery out of disease. This groundbreaking book presents a revolutionary theory of health and disease: There are not thousands of different diseases, but only one disease…malfunctioning cells. Put simply, if the cells that make up your body are healthy, then you are healthy. Take care of your cells by providing them with all the nutrients they need, keep them free of injurious toxins, and disease will not happen. That concept is what the book is all about.

Rather than being a game of chance, health is a choice. Whether we realize it or not, the daily choices we make have a direct impact on the health of our cells. When we make the wrong choices, and our health takes a turn for the worse, we blame genes or germs or the aging process rather than the way we live our lives. In truth, the only way to heal any disease is to normalize cellular function by correcting cellular malfunction, the common denominator of all disease.

This book is health in one lesson. It cuts through the confusion, demystifies disease and gives you answers to these questions: What is health? What is disease? Why do people get sick? How can disease be prevented? How can it be reversed? Through provocative case studies and cutting-edge scientific research, you will learn an entirely new way to look at health and disease. It is an approach that is easy to understand, yet so powerful you may indeed, never have to be sick again.