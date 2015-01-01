The other day I was eating lunch with a friend and colleague and he mentioned that copper can increase the risk of cancer. This was not the first time I had heard something scary about copper. Last year, another friend (a medical doctor) also mentioned copper's association with cancer, especially hormonal types. How could something so integral to our body be so bad I wondered?

I researched it. Just like I suspected, copper is essential to good health. We don't need a lot of copper, but certain healthy amounts are vital and essential to our health and well-being. It's all about balance!

Copper is required for the formation of about 50 enzymes and it's needed for our transporters, which shuttle hormones and neurotransmitters all over your body. Copper protects the lining of blood vessels and myelin. It supports energy production. Did you hear that? Energy! How many of you suffer with chronic fatigue? If you have iron deficiency anemia that doesn't respond to iron supplementation, and your ferritin remains suppressed, you might be copper deficient. You need iron to make hemoglobin, the main component of red blood cells and you cannot absorb iron without copper. Long story short, copper deficiency is sometimes at the heart of resistant iron deficiency anemia. An "RBC copper" blood test can reveal this.

Symptoms of copper deficiency include pale skin, grey hair, skin lesions or dryness, dizziness, weakness, poor immunity, shortness of breath and malabsorption issues. Low copper is associated with low white blood cells, leukemia and other blood irregularities. Here's what else you should know: