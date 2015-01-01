I attended the 2012 Natural Products Expo West trade show in California to scout out new healthy, delicious or unique products. The companies mentioned below did not know that I was with the media as I was sampling their goodies, and I receive nothing from this:

Caveman Cookies: I like the “Alpine” and “Original” flavors, they are gluten and grain-free (and therefore Paleo diet compliant). Made with nuts, honey and berries, no preservatives, or table sugar. These are chewy and delicious, and I grabbed a handful of their samples when the rep turned around, LOL. www.cavemancookies.com

Earthpaste Amazingly Natural Toothpaste by Redmond: They mean it! Earthpaste only contains their famous “Real salt” along with Redmond clay, xylitol and natural essential oils. That’s it, their label even says “Earthpaste is safe to eat. Rinse or swallow at your discretion, either way would be fine.” Earthpaste comes in three flavors, wintergreen, peppermint and cinnamon. Good for your teeth, and your body! www.earthpaste.com

Inner-Eco to Go: This is a 100 percent pure and natural, dairy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, soy-free and certified vegan living food! It’s coconut kefir, so if you can’t handle dairy but still love kefir, here’s your dream come true. This kefir product provides probiotics. It tastes like coconut soda! www.inner-eco.com

All Purpose Cleaning Powder by Poppy’s: It contains only natural ingredients such as plant-derived surfactants, sodium bicarbonate, and essential oils of tea tree and peppermint. This company makes toxin-free dishwashing soap, laundry detergent and more. www.poppysnaturallyclean.com

Krazy Ketchup: Two moms are making the most popular condiment healthy, so that ketchup can be guilt free. Krazy Ketchup has only organic tomato puree, and organic agave. Compare that to the ingredients found in popular commercial brands. It tastes fabulous. www.krazyketchup.org

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 32 by Dolphin Organics: This company makes a line of personal care products targeted at babies and young children, but I believe everyone should use toxin-free products on their body! This sunscreen contains natural, organic ingredients to protect you from UVA and UVB rays. See their entire line: www.dolphinorganics.com/

Bambooee Reusable Towels- This is a cleaning towel, made from Bamboo, which is a fast growing tree, and it requires no pesticides or fertilizers. Bamboo. You use these all over the house, they are machine washable. Best when slightly damp. www.bambooee.com/

Yogavive Apple Chips: No sugar added, just USDA certified organic Fuji apples, that are dried and “popped” so the fruit is a little crunchy. These are addictive, all sorts of fruity flavors. www.yogavive.com

Maqui Berry Antioxidant Powder: Mix the powder with fruits, juice, yogurt or ice and make a smoothie. Contains maqui berries, acai berries, vanilla flavor, stevia and brown rice (emulsifier). It’s organic. Maqui berries are sacred to the Mapuche indians. www.organicmeetsgood.com