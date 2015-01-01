Dear Readers: Recently, I asked my facebook fans to share their favorite folk remedies. These homegrown tips are not intended to take the place of your physician's advice, nor does my printing them imply effectiveness. So don't email me if you wind up smelling like lasagna or a speed stick! Here is a sampling of the submissions:

When you get bit from an insect, like a fire ant or mosquito, you just roll on plain deodorant. It works like a charm. Sandy G.

I have chronic sinus (and fungal) infections. I read an article about oregano so I boiled the spice in water, let it cool to room temperature and strained it into a spray bottle. It works great! Patricia A.

For RLS (Restless Legs Syndrome), I slip a bar or two of Ivory soap under my bed sheets, down low by my calves and ankles. I have no idea why it works, but it does. Ellen M.

I have a great way to relieve irritated skin, especially from when it is humid or sweat is just sitting on the skin. Make your own special body wash. Mix about 4 drops of 100 percent pure tea tree oil into some inexpensive body wash (or shampoo) and cleanse your skin. Keep on hand to relieve ant, flea or mosquito bites. Ginny G.

You can put duct tape on a wart to starve it of oxygen. Victoria W.

My wife has IBS and suffers quite a bit. We use one essential oil capsule of peppermint and it stops her cramping and soothes her stomach almost immediately. Dennis E.

YES YES YES to the peppermint oil. I had some bad IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) cramps throughout my peri-menopausal years and peppermint tea (or capsules) were the only things that could stop the painful cramps! Ellen M.

My husband had an infected big toe and he soaked it in a foot bath of warm water with epsom salt (about 1 cup) along with two or three drops of oregano oil. He did this three times daily for three days and the infection cleared. Sandy L.

I had a persistent rash on my skin, and I applied coconut oil (purchase this at your local health food store) and it worked for me. Susan C.

You might be able to replace narcotics such as Vicodin (hydrocodone) or Oxycontin (oxycodone sustained-release) with herbs such as Valerian Root and/or Kava Kava. Yes, I have done this! Bethany R.

When I get an upset stomach or mild heartburn, I eat some pure ginger, the candied sort that has some crystallized sugar on it. Candied ginger is sold at health food stores, not supermarkets. Dawn D.

For constipation, you can eat two cooked beets (boiled, roasted or marinated) and you should have a bowel movement that day. Suzy C.

My hiccups were annoying so I put good ol’ honey and a sprinkle of sugar on the back of my tongue and it stopped them immediately. Tracy L.