Dear Readers,

I'm one of those cooks that combines whatever I find in the fridge or pantry without a plan. I'll throw spices and foods together like a mad scientist, kind of how I did in Organic Chemistry in 1987 (hoping I wouldn't blow up the lab). Recently, I went to my first cooking class, "Secrets of Indian Cuisine" at Sur La Table.

Focusing was difficult since I was distracted by the incredible aroma of the garlic, onion and seasonings which were simmering in the pot. Our chef taught us how to create the most amazing Chicken Tikka Masala I've ever tasted! In between bites and moans, I asked why his tasted so much better than the restaurant version. He said, "The secret is the spice you use." He did not use the powdered spices you get from a regular grocery store. His were fresh and he turned both the cumin and coriander seeds into powder using a little electric coffee grinder.

Our eyes widened as he passed around his freshly ground spice with the same store-bought version. The color was completely different. One whiff and his point was made! I decided it's worth the extra 5 minutes to use spices his way. Indian spices are some of the healthiest on the planet and can act as an aphrodisiac, antibacterial, immune booster, respiratory aid and digestive tonic. I recommend these: