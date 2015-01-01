The loss of life and devastation in Japan is horrific, and the effects of the nuclear crisis will last many years. You may need to protect yourself so today I’m offering ways to help you because radiation poisoning is dangerous. It comes with heavy metal burdens, think strontium, cesium and uranium, not just the classic metals you know of like aluminum, mercury, lead and arsenic. Once absorbed, these metals permanently damage all your organs, especially the heart, brain, reproductive organs, nervous system and thyroid gland. Here are options to help pull metals out of the body and improve detoxification, in no particular order:

Zeolite- This is a clay that helps the body get rid of heavy metals, radiation, and other stored toxins that hide in the body. Many brands sold nationwide at health food stores.

Pectasol Chelation Complex by Econugenics- Capsules derived from citrus pectin and sodium alginate (from seaweed). This product gently removes heavy metals binding them, and other toxins from your intestines. After the Chernobyl disaster, pectin reduced radioactivity among children with elevated readings by more than fifty percent. Sold in some health food stores and online.

Spirulina Pacifica by Nutrex-Hawaii- A powerful antidote of sorts. This blue-green algae could reduce urine radioactivity levels by up to 50 percent in 20 days according to a 1993 report. The Institute of Radiation Medicine concluded “Use of spirulina decreases radioaction dose load received from food contaminated with Cesium-137 and Strontium-90.” Being a superfood, it also provides nourishment if you don’t have real food to eat. Hawaiian spirulina is sold at health food stores and online.

Iodine- It’s most useful in the early stages of exposure. Oral supplements of iodine are clean out nationwide, but kelp is a source that may still be available. You can get your iodine from food sources, like nori (thin, dried seaweed sheets used in sushi), sea vegetables like arame, kelp and hijike. Eat sea weed (like wakame) and natural salts like Celtic, Himalayan and Alaea salt.

Detoxamin by World Health Products- These are suppositories that contain EDTA, a chelating agent that has been clinically proven to remove a broad range of toxic metals from the body. Adult and pediatric dosages available. Sold online or from a doctor’s office and more information at detoxamin.com.

Beta Glucan- An extract from the amazing medicinal Maitake mushrooms, beta glucan has long been prized for its ability to protect and restore health after you’ve taken radiation or chemo. Sold by many brand names nationwide.

American Ginseng- It’s a stress buster, that contains ginsenosides and polysaccharide glycans. A study published in May 2010 suggests ginseng has radioprotective effects on human lymphocytes. It scavenges free radicals (toxins). Sold nationwide at health food stores by various companies.

NAC- This nutrient is N-acetylcysteine, and in the body it forms glutathione inside the cell, where you want it! Glutathione is a master antioxidant. Get NAC supplements or get this amino acid from protein shakes like whey, rice or hemp.