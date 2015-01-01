Here are the most interesting products that became available in the past year, 2010. I wish you all a very happy new year!

Dream Water, OTC: Try the “Snoozeberry” drink, it’s a delicious way to fall asleep because the blueberry-pomegranate drink contains all-natural sleep-inducing ingredients like GABA, melatonin and 5-HTP. Sold at pharmacies. www.drinkdreamwater.com

Axiron (testosterone), Rx: Testosterone isn’t new. This drug helps men who have low testosterone. Low T can cause low libido, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, loss of muscle mass and fatigue/depression. www.axiron.com

Halaven (eribulin), injection, Rx: Used for metastatic breast cancer. www.halaven.com

Smooth Sphere Lip Balm by “eos,” OTC: I wish I had thought of this myself. Such pretty little spherical containers with natural ingredients to moisten your kisser with irresistible flavors. These are junk-free meaning they do not contain parabens, phthalates or gluten. These contain vitamins, herbal extracts, zinc, shea butter and come in several flavors. I like the Summer Fruit. www.evolutionofsmooth.com

Beyaz and Safyral (estrogen/progestin and folate), Rx: These are two different birth control pills made by the same drug maker. The two pill packs use different ingredients for oral contraception but they share one cool thing in common. Both Beyaz and Safyral are fortified with a form of folic acid. This is Bayer’s attempt to restore what the drug mugger stole. If you’ve read my book “Drug Muggers” you know that estrogen-containing drugs are notorious for reducing folate levels which may raise your risk for heart disease. Bayer puts the lost nutrient (folate) into these birth control pills! Outstanding to see a drug company replenish what the drug mugger stole, and patent a product that minimizes side effects for you. www.beyaz.com and www.safyral.com

Ella (Ulipristal), Rx: Did the condom break? A new morning-after contraceptive pill that delays pregnancy for up to 5 days after intercourse. It’s similar to Plan B, which is available OTC for women over the age of 17 but it works for a longer time. Prescription only.

Ampyra (dalfampridine), Rx: This is a tablet that blocks potassium channels in the body, and it works to help people get up and start walking again if they have multiple sclerosis. www.ampyra.com

Cystex Liquid Cranberry Complex, OTC: You drink it, for urinary health. One tablespoon equals about 8 glasses of cranberry juice and it doesn’t have the sugar that cranberry juice cocktails do. The D-mannose from cranberries attacks E. coli, the most common UTI bug, along with bromelain (from pineapples) to reduce inflammation and vitamin C to maintain acidity. It’s gluten-free. www.cystex.com

Sorilux (calcipotriene), Rx: Apply the foam to your skin for psoriasis. It’s related to vitamin D.

Oravig (miconazole), Rx: It’s an anti-fungal lozenge that treats oral candida infections. The first and only one FDA approved lozenge for thrush. www.oravig.com