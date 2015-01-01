Is My Thyroid to Blame? 38 Most Common Symptoms
Just in the past 10 years the number of Americans potentially affected by thyroid disorders has more than doubled. It can be estimated that one in five of us have a problem with our thyroid. One in five! Even more frightening is the number of thyroid cancers being discovered. According to the American Cancer Society, there is twice the number of new thyroid cancers now as compared to 1990.
Thyroid Disorders Can Be Blamed for Causing These 38 Symptoms, plus more…
Thyroid hormones primarily influence our metabolism but can cause a wide range of symptoms when out of balance:
Symptoms and Signs of Hypothyroidism
- Fatigue, feeling “wiped out”
- Cold hands and feet
- Require excessive sleep
- Gain weight easily
- Neck and back pain
- Constipation
- Depression
- Headaches which are worse in the morning and improve throughout the day
- Dry/thinning hair
- Dry skin
- Heavy menstrual bleeding or irregular periods
- Hoarse or raspy voice
- Yellow skin
- Slower thinking
- Slower speech or movement
- Slow heart rate
- Infertility
- Intestinal problems including bloating and heartburn
- Osteoporosis
- Hypoglycemia
- Neuro-degeneration (nerve damage and death of neurons found in Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease)
Symptoms and Signs of Hyperthyroidism
- Heart palpitations (experienced as a “pounding” of the heart)
- Irregular heartbeat (Arrhythmia)
- Feeling “hyper”
- Increased heart rate-tachycardia (above 100 beats per minute)
- Nervousness
- Unusual sweating
- Loss of weight
- Insomnia
- Intestinal problems (diarrhea, increased frequency of bowel movements, bloating)
- Depression
- Changes in menstrual patterns
- Increased sensitivity to heat
- Anxiety
- Loss of mental clarity (brain fog)
- Weakness
- Bulging eyes
- Skin rash
Thyroid problems can alter our appearance (thinning hair, weight changes), our emotions (depression, anxiety), and even our cognitive abilities (brain fog, loss of mental clarity and memory).
How can a thyroid disorder cause so many different symptoms?
The answer is simple—every cell in our body is designed to be influenced by thyroid hormones for its basic metabolic function. When there is too much or too little thyroid hormone available for the cell’s metabolism, our body experiences a decline in optimal cellular function. Every cell in our bodies can potentially be affected by a thyroid disorder…it can be a brain cell, a cell comprising the heart, or a skin cell. Various bodily functions and organs can cease operating optimally when thyroid hormones are skewed causing a wide range of symptoms.
Explain how I can have symptoms listed under both Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism.
The most common thyroid problem in the US is an autoimmune condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. This is an excerpt from “What’s Wrong with My Thyroid?”
“It is typical for a patient with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis to have symptoms of both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. The most common symptom is fatigue but someone with Hashimoto’s can also present with a racing heart, a feeling of being “on edge” or nervousness, and brain fog or loss of mental clarity. Some patients with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis report experiencing a feeling of weakness in their legs along with marked fatigue during activity. Someone with Hashimoto’s may find they need a longer period of time to recover following physical activity than others.
Hyperthyroidism symptoms are evident when the thyroid has produced too much of a thyroid hormone called thyroxine. This creates “hyper” signs and symptoms by accelerating the body’s metabolism significantly. Typically these symptoms will include an inability to gain weight or sudden loss of weight, sweating, rapid and irregular heart rate, nervousness, diarrhea and irritability.
Hashimoto’s disease causes the release of too much thyroxine when the thyroid gland is under an active attack by the body’s immune system. During the attack the thyroid tissue is destroyed and any thyroxine within this tissue is released into the body causing a surge of this hormone into the bloodstream. This is the reason a person with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis can experience temporary bouts of hyperthyroidism with a subsequent return of hypothyroidism symptoms.
After the attack has leveled off there is less of the thyroid gland able to produce thyroid hormones. Decreased amounts of thyroid hormones are demonstrated by a slowed metabolism. Weight gain, constipation, fatigue, slowed heart rate, and depression are several symptoms that reflect this “hypo” or decreased thyroid hormone output, otherwise known as hypothyroidism.
Hashimoto’s is a gradual destruction of the thyroid gland by the body’s immune system. Often, a person will suffer with Hashimoto’s for years before seeking help. Even then, traditional allopathic treatment is typically only directed toward achieving a TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) blood level in the “normal” reference range, not necessarily the more accurate functional range used by more experienced practitioners. Although thyroid hormone replacement treatment is necessary at times, the underlying autoimmunity problem needs support as well or the thyroid gland will continue to be destroyed. It is common for patients who are taking thyroid replacement hormones to continue to experience symptoms since these other health issues are left unaddressed.
Another important point is a person with Hashimoto’s has an autoimmune problem that may not stop at just attacking the thyroid gland. Other organs, including the pancreas and brain, are all at risk. It’s vital to diagnose and treat this condition as early and completely as possible.
