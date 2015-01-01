Home
Total Health Magazine
Are You Sleeping on a Toxic Mattress?
John interviews forensic chemical engineer Barry Cik founder and president of Naturepedic. Think about this. If you live to be 75 years of age you will have spent approximately 25 years sleeping on a mattress emanating a toxic cloud of chemicals.