John returns to his roots in broadcasting and his days of relationship talk radio with International Bestselling author Ava Miles as they talk about Ava's latest series The Goddess Guides. The Goddess Guides take women (and men if they are interested) by the hand and lead them down the path to healthier relationships, discarding toxic influences along the way. Ava launched her writing career with the #1 national bestselling book Nora Roberts Land in 2015.
Ava's website: http://www.avamiles.com
