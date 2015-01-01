Join John and Charles as they talk about functional medicine and how valuable Health in Your Pocket is to have in your library. There are many options when it comes to health care but the most important consideration is knowledge. The more you know about your conditions and options for treatment the better. Good doctors appreciate well-informed patients. Health in Your Pocket provides you with the information to understand many conditions and treatment options. It is very well researched and easy to read. Be informed...self-managed health care is the best approach. Remember this...one of the leading causes of death in the US is properly prescribed medication...you can be a statistic...but be on the right side of the stat chart...

