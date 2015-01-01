Details Admin

Dr. Christine Horner responds to the news Angelina Jolie had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed last week as a preventative step to getting cancer. Dr. Horner explains the BRCA gene mutation and the tests to detect it. She also introduces us to food and supplements that have a serious impact on reduction of breast cancer and other cancers. We also discuss HPV and the Gardasil vaccine as well as mammograms and much, much more. Learn how you can prevent HPV far more successively than with a vaccine with terrible and deadly side effects. Are mammograms really necessary? Dr. Horner tells us about the newer technology that does not use cancer-causing radiation and is much more accurate than mammograms.